Dr. Justin Emtage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emtage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Emtage, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Emtage, MD
Dr. Justin Emtage, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Emtage's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Winter Park218 Strathy Ln, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emtage?
Excellent I was rushed to the ER with severe lower right back pains. In the ER I was told that they found a very large tumor on my right kidney that would most likely needed removal. The ER recommended that I stay overnight and see the Uralogist the following day and that’s when I met the nicest most caring doctor. He explained my condition and how to proceed forward. The removal my kidney was Sep 3rd 2020. DR. Emtage stopped by several times to see me prior to the surgery and reassured me that all would be OK. He went over the robotic surgery and explained that this type of surgery would allow for less pain and a quicker recovery time. I was allowed to leave the hospital the following day and by Sep 5th I had no pain. The surgery required five small incisions on my belly and one larger one near the abdomen. All that the doctor explained would happened did. All I could say that for me he was a god sent. Thank you Dr. Emtage for looking after me and my family. May God bless you!
About Dr. Justin Emtage, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1114216199
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emtage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emtage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Emtage using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Emtage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emtage has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emtage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Emtage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emtage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emtage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emtage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.