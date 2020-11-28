Dr. Fang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Fang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Fang, MD
Dr. Justin Fang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.
Dr. Fang's Office Locations
Chesapeake Urology Associates LLC9420 Key West Ave Ste 420, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (410) 581-1600
Kaiser Permanente Holy Cross Hospital1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 754-7000
The Cancer Center At Gaithersburg LLC808 W Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (410) 581-1600
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC12435 Park Potomac Ave Ste 410, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (301) 309-8219
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listen to you very carefully before answer you any question; he never rushes to finish the query !
About Dr. Justin Fang, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Urology
Dr. Fang has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
