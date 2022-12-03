Dr. Justin Fanning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Fanning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Fanning, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Mercy Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Locations
Grand Rapids Office100 Michigan St NE Ste 8830, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-7258
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Mercy Campus
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Fanning, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center|Spectrum Health|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma Health Science Center (GME)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine (SOM)
- General Surgery
