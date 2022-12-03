See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Justin Fanning, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Fanning, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Mercy Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Fanning works at SHMG Cardiothoracic Surgery - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Rapids Office
    100 Michigan St NE Ste 8830, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Mercy Campus
  • North Ottawa Community Health System
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Excellent
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Fanning, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700908522
    Education & Certifications

    • Geisinger Medical Center|Spectrum Health|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma Health Science Center (GME)
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine (SOM)
    • General Surgery
