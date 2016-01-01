Overview of Dr. Justin Faul, DPM

Dr. Justin Faul, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Faul works at Virginia Hospitalist Physicians, PLLC in Warrenton, VA with other offices in Mooresville, NC, Charlotte, NC, Huntersville, NC and Haymarket, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.