Dr. Justin Faul, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Faul, DPM
Overview of Dr. Justin Faul, DPM
Dr. Justin Faul, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Faul works at
Dr. Faul's Office Locations
-
1
Fauquier Hospital500 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-5080Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Carolina Foot and Ankle206 Joe Knox Ave Ste D, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 235-0474
-
3
Mountain Island10310 Couloak Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28216 Directions (704) 971-4000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Carolina Foot and Ankle16419 Northcross Dr Ste A, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 987-9585
-
5
Mountain Spring Podiatry, Haymarket, VA400D Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-9393
-
6
Mountain Spring Podiatry15100 Washington St Ste 203, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (540) 274-3205
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faul?
About Dr. Justin Faul, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1659531150
Education & Certifications
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faul accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faul works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Faul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.