Dr. Justin Fleming, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Fleming works at University Ortho Assocs LLC in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Wall Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

