Dr. Justin Fleming, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Fleming, DPM
Dr. Justin Fleming, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Fleming works at
Dr. Fleming's Office Locations
-
1
University Orthopaedic Associates - Somerset2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 111, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 702-2629
-
2
JHNE Advanced Practice Providers380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 967-2085
-
3
University Orthopaedic Associates4810 Belmar Blvd, Wall Township, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 702-2474
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am happy Dr.Fleming was one of my doctor after my accident. I have been his patient and dealing with this accident for over 8 months and he among with the other doctors and staff have made this experience easier to deal with. I have seen him numerous times and each time he explains things in a simple and understanding way. He is a down to earth passionate guy that I will continue to go to for any orthopedic concerns and I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Justin Fleming, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043319122
Education & Certifications
- Emory Northlake Regional Medical Center|Martin Army Hosp|Northlake Regional Medical Center
- Temple University|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
