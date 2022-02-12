Overview

Dr. Justin Fontenot, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fontenot works at Lafayette Arthritis And Endocrine Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.