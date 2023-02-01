Dr. Justin Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Fox, MD
Dr. Justin Fox, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Hamilton Office: 2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690, (609) 322-7382. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday Closed
The Heart Center at Hamilton: 1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690, (609) 322-7249. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday Closed
Lawrenceville Office: 3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648, (609) 322-7785. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Dr Fox is always very clear in explaining things to me. He listens to what I have to say and does not try to discourage me and how I feel about what he tells me.
Specialty: Interventional Cardiology
Experience: 19 years
- English
Residency: Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Fellowship: New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia
Medical School: New York University School of Medicine
Board Certifications: Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Average wait time: Over 45 minutes
Conditions treated include Heart Disease and more.
Patient ratings: 89 reviews with overall rating of 4.8
