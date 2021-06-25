Dr. Justin Franson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Franson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Justin Franson, DPM
Dr. Justin Franson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Franson's Office Locations
University Foot and Ankle Institute27421 Tourney Rd Ste 200, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions
University Foot and Ankle Institute26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 250, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 260-1180
Univ. Foot and Ankle Institute A Podiatric Surgical Center2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 101, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Franson is AMAZING! I have a difficult situation and many doctors do the minimum - not Dr Franson. He really knows his stuff and respects my desire to be as active as possible. If I could give him 10 stars for the relief he’s given me I would!!!!
About Dr. Justin Franson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Franson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franson speaks French and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franson.
