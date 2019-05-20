Dr. Justin Franz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- AR
- Searcy
- Dr. Justin Franz, MD
Dr. Justin Franz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Franz, MD
Dr. Justin Franz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Franz works at
Dr. Franz's Office Locations
-
1
Searcy Medical Center710 Marion St Ste 201, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 278-2100
-
2
Searcy Medical Center2900 Hawkins Dr # 1, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 278-2868
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Avulsion Fracture
- View other providers who treat Bicep Repairs
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Broken Shoulder Blade
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Calcaneus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Colles' Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Fractures
- View other providers who treat Complex Long-Bone Fracture
- View other providers who treat Compound Fracture
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Release
- View other providers who treat Distal Radius Fracture
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Extra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fractured Lower Leg
- View other providers who treat Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Hip Injury
- View other providers who treat Hip Labral Tear
- View other providers who treat Hip Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Socket Injuries
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Insufficiency Fracture
- View other providers who treat Intra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Ligament Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Malunion of Fracture
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Tear
- View other providers who treat Metatarsal Fracture
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Ankle Fractures
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Injuries
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Labral Tear
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Sprain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries of the Knee
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture of Foot
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Tibia Fracture
- View other providers who treat Toe Fractures
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Franz?
my opinion of Dr Franz couldn’t be any higher. I broke my femur just below the hip joint and he was kind, patient, and put my cares and comfort first. If you have to have surgery for the first time at 67, I would recommend him!
About Dr. Justin Franz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932300530
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital, University Of Texas/Memorial Hermann Sports Medicine Fellowship
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franz works at
Dr. Franz has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Femur Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Franz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.