Dr. Justin Franz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justin Franz, MD

Dr. Justin Franz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.

Dr. Franz works at Searcy Medical Center in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Femur Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Franz's Office Locations

  1
    Searcy Medical Center
    710 Marion St Ste 201, Searcy, AR 72143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 278-2100
  2
    Searcy Medical Center
    2900 Hawkins Dr # 1, Searcy, AR 72143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 278-2868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unity Health- White County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Femur Fracture
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Femur Fracture
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Long-Bone Fracture Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2019
    my opinion of Dr Franz couldn’t be any higher. I broke my femur just below the hip joint and he was kind, patient, and put my cares and comfort first. If you have to have surgery for the first time at 67, I would recommend him!
    — May 20, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Justin Franz, MD
    About Dr. Justin Franz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932300530
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Methodist Hospital, University Of Texas/Memorial Hermann Sports Medicine Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Franz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franz works at Searcy Medical Center in Searcy, AR. View the full address on Dr. Franz’s profile.

    Dr. Franz has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Femur Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Franz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

