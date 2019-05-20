Overview of Dr. Justin Franz, MD

Dr. Justin Franz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Franz works at Searcy Medical Center in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Femur Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.