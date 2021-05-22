Overview of Dr. Justin Friedlander, MD

Dr. Justin Friedlander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Friedlander works at Einstein Family Medicine at Logan Plaza in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.