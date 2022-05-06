Overview of Dr. Justin Gan, MD

Dr. Justin Gan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Gan works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.