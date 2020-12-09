Overview

Dr. Justin Garrison, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garrison works at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.