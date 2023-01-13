Dr. Justin Golub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Golub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Golub, MD
Dr. Justin Golub, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Golub's Office Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale3050 Corlear Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and knowledgeable ,excellent doctor. Would highly recommend
About Dr. Justin Golub, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1629261532
Education & Certifications
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Golub has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
