Overview

Dr. Justin Gomez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez works at Rockledge Regional in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.