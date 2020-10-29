Dr. Justin Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Gomez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gomez GI1273 Florida Ave S, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 690-0002Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was a well oiled machine. Everything went as planned. Could not have been happier with the visit or the follow up
About Dr. Justin Gomez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215251038
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Dept of Gastroenterology Fellowship|University of Virginia Dept of Medicine Faculty
- University of Virginia Dept of Medicine
- University of Virginia Dept of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
