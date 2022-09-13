Overview

Dr. Justin Goodman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Goodman works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.