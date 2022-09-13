Dr. Justin Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Goodman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
The Polyclinic Broadway1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and explains things thoroughly. A compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Justin Goodman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538125331
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Celiac Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
