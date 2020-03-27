Overview of Dr. Justin Gottlieb, MD

Dr. Justin Gottlieb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Gottlieb works at UW Health Eye Clinic in Rockford, IL with other offices in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.