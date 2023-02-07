Overview of Dr. Justin Griffin, MD

Dr. Justin Griffin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Griffin works at Jordan-Young Institute in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.