Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (62)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM

Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with St. Luke's University Health System

Dr. Guiliana works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Guiliana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allentown Family Foot Care
    2414 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 424-0341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthrocentesis
Bunion Surgery
Bunionette Correction
Arthrocentesis
Bunion Surgery
Bunionette Correction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2023
    The doctor and everyone else here are great!
    Janis M. — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770010514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Luke's University Health System
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guiliana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guiliana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guiliana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guiliana works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Guiliana’s profile.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Guiliana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guiliana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guiliana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guiliana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

