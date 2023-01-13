Overview of Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM

Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with St. Luke's University Health System



Dr. Guiliana works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.