Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM
Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with St. Luke's University Health System
Allentown Family Foot Care2414 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 424-0341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
The doctor and everyone else here are great!
- St. Luke's University Health System
Dr. Guiliana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guiliana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guiliana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guiliana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guiliana works at
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Guiliana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guiliana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guiliana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guiliana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.