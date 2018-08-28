Dr. Justin Gull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Gull, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Gull, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Locations
Murray5770 S 250 E Ste 415 Bldg 5, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 254-5863
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
WONDERFUL experience EVERY TIME, this outstanding physician is such a credit to the entire profession of medicine and healing- he is brilliant, kindly, thoughtful, thorough, good natured...and his staff are always caring and kindly, as well. If I could rate him 10 stars on the 1 to 5 rating scale, I would; he deserves the superior rating.
About Dr. Justin Gull, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962600338
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut Medical Center
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
