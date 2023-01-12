Overview of Dr. Justin Gutman, MD

Dr. Justin Gutman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Gutman works at University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, TX with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ, Myrtle Beach, SC and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Endophthalmitis, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.