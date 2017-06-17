Dr. Justin Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Han, MD
Dr. Justin Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Han's Office Locations
The Arthur Smith Institute For Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and great manners. Very respectable and didn't give me the same robot answer like the past 4 Urologist in Queens and Manhattan. I just went through 2 years of unnecessary pain and hell. I lucked out... decided to find another urologist and made an appointment with Dr Han. Thank you for the referral to the Smith Institute of Urology! My nurse there was amazing!
About Dr. Justin Han, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.