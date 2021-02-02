Dr. Justin Harmon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Harmon, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Langhorne Plastic and Reconstructive Services1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 334, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-5234
Hahnemann University Hospital Campus232 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-3200
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I am not one to post my opinion or experiences on social media but this is one of those times where I know this information can help someone. Dr. Justin Harmon has been my Urologists for years, the nicest man you would ever want to meet. My visits were all routine until November of 2020 when he saw abnormalities in my PSA numbers. Dr. Harmon immediately ordered a biopsy and it was determined that I had Prostate Cancer. Dr. Harmon explained to my wife an I what my options were and drilled into each option so we both knew exactly what we can expect going forward. I had many questions and he answered all of them, never for a moment did I feel rushed. I chose Surgery, that's when Dr. Harmon and his TEAM really shined. "Team" is a key word here and this is a winning team. I met so many wonderful, talented, people upon my stay I can't get them out of my mind. Bottom line, If your looking for a 1st class Urologist and a Great Surgeon, Dr. Justin Harmon & his team is the answer.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- 1568562254
- Institute Mutualiste Montsouris
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon works at
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harmon speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
