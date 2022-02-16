Overview of Dr. Justin Haydel, MD

Dr. Justin Haydel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Haydel works at Southern Brain And Spine in Metairie, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.