Dr. Haynie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justin Haynie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justin Haynie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
The Sanger Clinic10650 Park Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Haynie is professional, accomplished and has a good sense of humor. Humor may not seem important but it is when you are faced with a cardiac health scare. He corrected the problem and was compassionate.
About Dr. Justin Haynie, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Haynie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynie has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynie.
