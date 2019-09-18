See All General Dentists in Suffern, NY
Dr. Justin Hendi, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Hendi, DMD

Dentistry
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Justin Hendi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hendi works at Ramapo Oral And Maxillo-Facial Surgery, P.C. in Suffern, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ramapo Oral And Maxillo-Facial Surgery, P.C.
    84 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 307-5810
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hendi?

    Sep 18, 2019
    amazing dr !!!!!!!!
    Susan H. — Sep 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Hendi, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Hendi, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hendi to family and friends

    Dr. Hendi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hendi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Hendi, DMD.

    About Dr. Justin Hendi, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962670349
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts University Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tufts University, School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Hendi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendi works at Ramapo Oral And Maxillo-Facial Surgery, P.C. in Suffern, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hendi’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Hendi, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.