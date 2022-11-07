Dr. Justin Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Hoover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Hoover, MD
Dr. Justin Hoover, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover's Office Locations
Ortho and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 267-5585Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Orthopedic Sports Medicine Center8638 Veterans Hwy Fl 1, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (410) 729-4878
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center8109 Ritchie Hwy Ste 200, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 268-8862
Aamg Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists - Odenton1106 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 268-8862
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoover is a great surgeon with excellent credentials. I had some trouble scheduling a surgery date, but he stepped up and got it done. Three days later I felt quite good. I am pleased by what he did. In addition, he’s got a sense of humor and a wonderful bedside manner. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Justin Hoover, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356540496
Education & Certifications
- Emory University- Adult Reconstruction
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Gettysbury College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoover accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
