Dr. Justin Huynh, MD
Dr. Justin Huynh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in East Saint Louis, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Oak Street Health State Street2420 State St, East Saint Louis, IL 62205 Directions (618) 270-3119
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Huynh is very patient and thorough. He always takes your issues seriously and explains things very clearly. I once was feeling very frustrated with a specialist I was dealing with for a serious and time-sensitive issue, and he called me after office hours on his personal phone to make sure everything was ok and calm me down. Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Justin Huynh, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902096613
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
