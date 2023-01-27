Overview of Dr. Justin Iorio, MD

Dr. Justin Iorio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Oneida Health Hospital.



Dr. Iorio works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in North Syracuse, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.