Dr. Justin J Houman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin J Houman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine, Rochester, Ny and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Houman works at
Locations
Tower Urology8635 W 3rd St Ste 1W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
At 73, I had major spinal surgery at Cedars Sanai in July of this year and the vascular surgeon who was opening me up pulled some scar tissue and tore a hole in my ureter. They called in an expert to repair the damage and that was how I met Dr. Houman. Prior to that I had never seen a urologist and I was fortunate the Senior urologist on staff was Dr. Houman. He is extremely knowledgeable, professional and compassionate with an investigative mind. He has shown true commitment to solving all my complications and health issues, whether it’s more in-depth testing or connecting with fellow colleagues and he listen’s to my information and considers me a data source with detailed information on my condition. He strives to be a partner in your healthcare, providing you the best care possible in a conservative yet effective treatment plan. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal approach for a patient with outstanding quality of medical care.
About Dr. Justin J Houman, MD
- Urology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1053794016
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles Ca
- Cedars Sinai Med Center Los Angeles Ca
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine, Rochester, Ny
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houman works at
Dr. Houman speaks Persian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Houman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houman, there are benefits to both methods.