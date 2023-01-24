Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Johnson, MD
Dr. Justin Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Bourbon Community Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Central Kentucky Medical Group Psc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C215, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6450
-
2
Blue Grass Renal Care8 Linville Dr Ste F, Paris, KY 40361 Directions (859) 987-1032
-
3
Chi Saint Joseph East150 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-6450
- 4 100 N Eagle Creek Dr Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Bourbon Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Above and beyond! Discovered cancer at my dermatologist and Dr. Johnson Expedited surgery remarkably fast! He was very nice and kind and reassuring as possible! I felt safe Under his care! Over two years later, with multiple CT scans with contrast I am cancer free! Thank you doctor Justin Jackson!
About Dr. Justin Johnson, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1013179001
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.