Overview of Dr. Justin Kaminski, DPM

Dr. Justin Kaminski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salem, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Kaminski works at North Shore Medical Ctr Salem in Salem, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.