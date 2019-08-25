Dr. Justin Karlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Karlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Karlin, MD
Dr. Justin Karlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Karlin works at
Dr. Karlin's Office Locations
-
1
Jules Stein Building100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karlin?
Went in for a very painful eye infection I got from a waterpark. Dude was super chill. He had actually spent alot of time at waterparks as a kid and figured out how I caught it.
About Dr. Justin Karlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1427476464
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karlin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.