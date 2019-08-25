See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Ophthalmology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Karlin, MD

Dr. Justin Karlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Karlin works at Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Karlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jules Stein Building
    100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-8250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbit Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 25, 2019
    Went in for a very painful eye infection I got from a waterpark. Dude was super chill. He had actually spent alot of time at waterparks as a kid and figured out how I caught it.
    Roger — Aug 25, 2019
    About Dr. Justin Karlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427476464
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Karlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karlin works at Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Karlin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

