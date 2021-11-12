See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Justin Kearse, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (78)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Kearse, MD

Dr. Justin Kearse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Hendry Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kearse works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kearse's Office Locations

    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A.
    4215 Burns Rd Ste 100 Palm Bch Gdns Fl 33410, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Hendry Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Aminosalicylic Acid Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Justin Kearse, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548321599
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Miami Orthopaedic Hand Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Florida/Jacksonville Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Kearse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kearse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kearse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kearse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kearse works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kearse’s profile.

    Dr. Kearse has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kearse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kearse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kearse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

