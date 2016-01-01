See All Psychiatrists in Maywood, NJ
Dr. Justin Kei, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Maywood, NJ
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Kei, MD

Dr. Justin Kei, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    87 State Rt 17 N Ste 1118, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-4450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Impulse Control Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Tobacco Use Disorder

About Dr. Justin Kei, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • 1396150041
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
  • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kei.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

