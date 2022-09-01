Dr. Justin Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Kelly, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 222, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Waterman3120 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
Appointments on time ls professional and clear in explaining procedures.
About Dr. Justin Kelly, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, French
- 1477906915
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kelly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Anal Fistula and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.