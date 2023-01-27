Dr. Justin Kennon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Kennon, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Kennon, MD
Dr. Justin Kennon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Kennon's Office Locations
Justin C. Kennon, MD9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My shoulder was dislocated and an MRI showed 3 tendons had detached from rotator cuff my surgery was 2 1/2 hours done by dr Kennon he did an absolutely superb Job in January 2022 and by July 2022 I was back playing golf. My physio therapist was fantastic too. Each appointment with dr Kennon was fantastic he was friendly and gave me the confidence and encouragement to do my exercises to the best of my ability which ended with my ability to play golf again. Wonderful doctor
About Dr. Justin Kennon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1104265099
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
- Georgia Institue of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.