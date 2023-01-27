Overview of Dr. Justin Kennon, MD

Dr. Justin Kennon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Kennon works at Justin C. Kennon, MD in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.