Dr. Justin King, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. King works at Peak ENT and Voice Center in Broomfield, CO with other offices in Brighton, CO and Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.