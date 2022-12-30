Dr. Justin Kistler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kistler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Kistler, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Kistler, MD
Dr. Justin Kistler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kistler works at
Dr. Kistler's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics - Newtown, PA2700 S Eagle Rd Ste Vlg, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (800) 764-9183
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute9501 Roosevelt Blvd Fl 44, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr Kistler who provided me with 2 options regarding my broken right wrist. I choose surgery which would provide hopefully a better recovery. Although surgery is frightening it was the best decision. With Dr Kistler’s skill and Rothman’s wrist PT specialist Yaelle Nusbaum, I am recovering extremely well & quickly especially since I am 68 years old. Both these professionals are exceptional and I would recommend them “hands down” (no pun intended). My sincere gratitude!
About Dr. Justin Kistler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1164833612
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Kistler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kistler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kistler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kistler works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kistler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kistler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kistler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kistler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.