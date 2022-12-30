See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newtown, PA
Dr. Justin Kistler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Kistler, MD

Dr. Justin Kistler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Kistler works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Newtown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kistler's Office Locations

    Rothman Orthopaedics - Newtown, PA
    2700 S Eagle Rd Ste Vlg, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183
    Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Fl 44, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Release
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Release

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Justin Kistler, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164833612
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
