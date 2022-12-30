Overview of Dr. Justin Kistler, MD

Dr. Justin Kistler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kistler works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Newtown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.