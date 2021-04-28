Overview of Dr. Justin Kubeck, MD

Dr. Justin Kubeck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Kubeck works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.