Dr. Justin Kupec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Kupec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kupec works at
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4855Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Virginia University1 Med Ctr Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 293-1964
Hospital Affiliations
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kupec, as a physician AND a person.....is a breath of fresh air!
About Dr. Justin Kupec, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053538082
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kupec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kupec accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kupec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kupec has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupec.
