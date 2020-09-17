Overview

Dr. Justin Lappen, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Lappen works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia, Pregnancy Ultrasound and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.