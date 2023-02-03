Dr. Justin Lea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Lea, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Lea, MD
Dr. Justin Lea, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH.
Dr. Lea works at
Dr. Lea's Office Locations
-
1
McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons6005 Monclova Rd Ste 220, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 635-7645Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
Overall went very well
About Dr. Justin Lea, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1760800759
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's

