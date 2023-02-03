See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Maumee, OH
Dr. Justin Lea, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (105)
Map Pin Small Maumee, OH
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Justin Lea, MD

Dr. Justin Lea, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. 

Dr. Lea works at McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons
    6005 Monclova Rd Ste 220, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 635-7645
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
Bone Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening

Treatment frequency



Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Overall went very well
    Ken C. — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Justin Lea, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1760800759
    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Lea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lea works at McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Maumee, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lea’s profile.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Lea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

