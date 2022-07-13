See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Justin Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Lee, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Justin Lee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.

Dr. Lee works at Florida Interventional Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Clifford Davis, MD
Dr. Clifford Davis, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Laurence Grundy, MD
Dr. Laurence Grundy, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiology Associates of Florida Office
    1851 Arlington St Ste 204, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 552-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Benign Prostate Diseases
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Benign Prostate Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Jul 13, 2022
    Had a prostate artery embollisation. It’s is 6 weeks since procedure and the results are truly impressive and relieving for me. I’m so glad I had Dr Lee do the procedure. Great nursing an office staff too.
    Paul Sames — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Lee, MD.

    About Dr. Justin Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023086501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Florida Interventional Specialists in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.