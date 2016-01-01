Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justin Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Lee, MD
Dr. Justin Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
El Monte Comprehensive Health Center10953 Ramona Blvd, El Monte, CA 91731 Directions (626) 579-8308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1346344728
Education & Certifications
- SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.