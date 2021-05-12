Overview

Dr. Justin Levisay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Levisay works at Comprehensive Care Center in Skokie, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Impella Device along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.