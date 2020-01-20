See All Ophthalmologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD

Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.

Dr. Lieblong works at Hardberger Eye Center in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lieblong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hardberger Eye Center
    123 N Van Buren St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 686-5822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lieblong?

    Jan 20, 2020
    Excellent care, Dr Lieblong explained things very well, never seemed to be in a hurry. His office staff excellent.
    Jo Ann Cooper — Jan 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lieblong to family and friends

    Dr. Lieblong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lieblong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD.

    About Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427215623
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieblong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieblong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieblong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieblong works at Hardberger Eye Center in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Lieblong’s profile.

    Dr. Lieblong has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieblong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieblong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieblong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieblong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieblong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.