Dr. Justin Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Malone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Malone, MD
Dr. Justin Malone, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.
Dr. Malone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
-
1
Office1241 W Stadium Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 635-5264
-
2
The Neurology Institute of MMG525 N Keene St Ste 301, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 449-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malone?
I would definitely insist that my family members would see Dr. Malone for neurological needs. He’s always in a good mood when I’ve seen him, very caring, and extremely knowledgeable in his field of practice! I’ve been a patient of his for 6 years now. He’s never failed me with his knowledge and care of my health issues. I have the utmost respect for Dr. Malone and would refer him to anyone!
About Dr. Justin Malone, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1689895534
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.