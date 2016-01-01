Overview

Dr. Justin Mao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Mao works at Advocate Medical Group Immediate Care Center Naperville in Naperville, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.