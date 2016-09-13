Overview of Dr. Justin Markow, DO

Dr. Justin Markow, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Markow works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.