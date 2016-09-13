See All Oncologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Justin Markow, DO

Medical Oncology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Markow, DO

Dr. Justin Markow, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Markow works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Markow's Office Locations

    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukocytosis
Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Leukocytosis
Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lymphocytosis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Acute Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Hemophilia A
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lymphoma
Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Justin Markow, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1336414168
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

