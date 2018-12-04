See All Neurologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Justin Martello, MD

Neurology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Martello, MD

Dr. Justin Martello, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Martello works at Christiana Care Neurology Specs in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Martello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christiana Care Neurology Specs
    774 Christiana Rd Ste 201, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 623-3017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2018
    Dr. Martello is exceptional !!! I would highly recommend him-
    San in rehoboth beach, DE — Dec 04, 2018
    About Dr. Justin Martello, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255622676
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Catholic University of America
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Martello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martello works at Christiana Care Neurology Specs in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Martello’s profile.

    Dr. Martello has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

