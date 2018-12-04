Dr. Justin Martello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Martello, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Martello, MD
Dr. Justin Martello, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Martello works at
Dr. Martello's Office Locations
Christiana Care Neurology Specs774 Christiana Rd Ste 201, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-3017
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martello is exceptional !!! I would highly recommend him-
About Dr. Justin Martello, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1255622676
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Union Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- The Catholic University of America
- Neurology
Dr. Martello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martello has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martello.
